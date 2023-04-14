209,065 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 209,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META opened at $220.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.58 and its 200-day moving average is $147.47. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Arete Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.02.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

