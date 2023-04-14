247 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $179.19 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $201.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.58 and a 200-day moving average of $172.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.