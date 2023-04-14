289 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $189.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The company has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

