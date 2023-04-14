3,142 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 297.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $62.66 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.18.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

