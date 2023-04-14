3,176 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 789,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,376,000 after buying an additional 102,121 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in DaVita by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,824,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in DaVita by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after buying an additional 113,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in DaVita by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 268,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

DaVita Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $107,511.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.