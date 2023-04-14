3,521 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

SQM opened at $76.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

