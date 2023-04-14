3,599 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $74.83.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

