404 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

