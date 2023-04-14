4,064 Shares in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Bought by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHI. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $83,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $263,000.

EHI opened at $6.91 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

