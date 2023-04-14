41,852 Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.97.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.50%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Further Reading

