632 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Bought by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $65.56 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $72.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.