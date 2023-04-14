6,412 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,412 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 613,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 52,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,672 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

