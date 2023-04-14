65 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Bought by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,061,000 after purchasing an additional 147,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,728,012,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 63.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Humana by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Humana by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,947,000 after buying an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.88.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $535.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.15. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

See Also

