656 Shares in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGHG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 559.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,366,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,901,000 after buying an additional 2,007,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 1,010,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,889,000 after buying an additional 331,703 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 93.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 248,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after buying an additional 120,295 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 0.3% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 131.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS IGHG opened at $71.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.88. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $78.88.

About ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

