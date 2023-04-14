664 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 664 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 34,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Shell by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SHEL opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.91) to GBX 3,000 ($37.15) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

