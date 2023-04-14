80 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 31,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $456.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $463.66 and its 200 day moving average is $452.49. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

