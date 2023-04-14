974 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after buying an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $197.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.55. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

