Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ (ADAP) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on ADAP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.12.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance
ADAP stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $196.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.25.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
