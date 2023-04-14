adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADDYY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 39.2% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About adidas

adidas stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average of $70.04. adidas has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $113.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.03.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

