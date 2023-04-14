ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 110.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lowered ADS-TEC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSE opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $8.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSE. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 235,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $20,719,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.

