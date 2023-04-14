ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 110.98% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James lowered ADS-TEC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.
ADS-TEC Energy Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADSE opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $8.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02.
ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile
ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.
