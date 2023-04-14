ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target Cut to $16.00

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 49.11% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADTN. StockNews.com started coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.
ADTRAN Trading Up 1.2 %
ADTN opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $843.70 million, a P/E ratio of -178.83 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $25.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN
ADTRAN Company Profile
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.