ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target Cut to $16.00

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 49.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADTN. StockNews.com started coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

ADTN opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $843.70 million, a P/E ratio of -178.83 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 42.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,328 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the third quarter worth $54,790,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 40.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 672,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,811,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,039,000 after purchasing an additional 576,456 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

