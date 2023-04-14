ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

ADTN opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $843.70 million, a P/E ratio of -178.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,571,000 after buying an additional 3,450,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,005,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,847,000 after purchasing an additional 59,009 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the third quarter worth $54,790,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 40.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 672,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

