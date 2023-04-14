AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 275,586 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 255.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,586 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $19,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 683,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,385,000 after acquiring an additional 38,387 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,835,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $50.43 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

