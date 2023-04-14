AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,738 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 51.66% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF worth $22,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 4,195.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AZAL opened at $29.15 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (JULT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULT was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

