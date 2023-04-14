AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295,054 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $19,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,227,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $1,887,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS PJUL opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $457.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

