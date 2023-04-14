AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 18,845 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 895,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCO. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 429,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $902,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.