AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 410,704 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,704 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $24,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS:PAUG opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

