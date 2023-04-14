AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,750 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average of $97.87.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

