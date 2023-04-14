AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,195 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $21,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,050,000 after purchasing an additional 59,590 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP opened at $53.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

