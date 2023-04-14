AE Wealth Management LLC Has $18.77 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 473.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,277 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CBRE Group worth $18,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,745,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,866,000 after purchasing an additional 303,642 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,755,000 after buying an additional 856,022 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,808,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,022,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,321,000 after acquiring an additional 50,165 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.10. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $89.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

