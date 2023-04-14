AE Wealth Management LLC Has $19.39 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 227.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 180,792 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $19,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,946,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,077,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,894,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,426,000 after buying an additional 124,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,838,000 after acquiring an additional 112,138 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $92.30 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $97.81. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.68.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

