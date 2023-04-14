AE Wealth Management LLC Has $19.64 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,630 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of ONEOK worth $19,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank grew its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

