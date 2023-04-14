AE Wealth Management LLC Has $22.18 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,349 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.37.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

