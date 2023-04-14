AE Wealth Management LLC Has $23.60 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 903,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,402 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $23,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAUG. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $921,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 78,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 33,906 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 144,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $10,998,000.

Shares of BATS:UAUG opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

