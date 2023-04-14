AE Wealth Management LLC Has $24.08 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,327 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 9.96% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $24,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $68.78.

About SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

