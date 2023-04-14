AE Wealth Management LLC Has $25.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,390 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

