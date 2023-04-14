AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 150,744 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844,549 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 150,744 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

Insider Activity

Intel Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $32.13 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

