AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 43,064 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,064 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $27,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,350,000 after buying an additional 1,987,058 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,665,000 after buying an additional 1,790,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,914,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average is $80.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

