AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 538 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.90% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $27,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 406.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

VOOV opened at $147.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.79. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.18 and a 52-week high of $154.82.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

