AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,818 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $23,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

