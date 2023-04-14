AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 82,017 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,017 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.51% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $28,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,326.0% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 499,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after buying an additional 464,483 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 683,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after buying an additional 310,271 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,980,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,058,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,203,000 after buying an additional 169,938 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

DFUS opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $48.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

