AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 965,880 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,001,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965,880 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,312,725 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,513,000 after buying an additional 7,384,393 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,890,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,893 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,313,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,811,000 after acquiring an additional 890,163 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

