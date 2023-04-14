Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded by Lifesci Capital

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AGLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
