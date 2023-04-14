Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded by Lifesci Capital

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AGLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 387,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 29,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 234,129 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

