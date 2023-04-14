Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AGLE. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $2.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.