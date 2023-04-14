Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AGLE. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $2.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,807 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 900,524 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 430,576 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

