Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The company has a market capitalization of $383.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patches. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

