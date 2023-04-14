Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group Price Performance

AIRI opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI Get Rating ) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.