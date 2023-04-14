Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Air Industries Group Price Performance
AIRI opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group Company Profile
Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.
