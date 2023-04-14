Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Research Coverage Started at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Alerus Financial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $318.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $52.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alan Villalon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,492.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alerus Financial news, CFO Alan Villalon acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Zimmer bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $25,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $137,483 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 68.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 407.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

