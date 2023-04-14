Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $24.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

ALLY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.92.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after buying an additional 4,005,417 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after buying an additional 2,884,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,476,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,993,000 after buying an additional 1,845,600 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,088,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,955,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after buying an additional 1,251,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.