Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

