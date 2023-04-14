Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
