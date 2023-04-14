Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) & VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) Financial Comparison

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) and VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Alphabet has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and VIQ Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $282.84 billion 4.86 $59.97 billion $4.55 23.61 VIQ Solutions $45.84 million 0.26 -$8.71 million ($0.31) -1.13

Profitability

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than VIQ Solutions. VIQ Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Alphabet and VIQ Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 21.20% 23.54% 16.71% VIQ Solutions -18.99% -56.07% -25.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.1% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alphabet and VIQ Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 3 34 1 2.95 VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alphabet presently has a consensus target price of $131.17, suggesting a potential upside of 22.10%. VIQ Solutions has a consensus target price of $1.13, suggesting a potential upside of 221.43%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than Alphabet.

Summary

Alphabet beats VIQ Solutions on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc. engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products. It operates under the Google Services and Google Cloud segments. The Google Services segment includes ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Google Cloud segment offers Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven digital voice and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its solutions include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist, FirstDraft and Lexel. The firm serves the law enforcement, legal, insurance, media, corporate, and government clients. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

